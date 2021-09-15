Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.