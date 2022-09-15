Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.