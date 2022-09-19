Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.