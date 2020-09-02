Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Today in Auburn, NY, expect cloudy conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 80 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 61. There is an 80 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 6:32 am; sunset will be at 7:38 pm. Currently, the temperature is 70; it feels like 70. Wind speed is clocking in at 8 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 82. The low will be 59. There is a 10 percent chance of precipitation expected.