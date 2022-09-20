Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 5:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will…
The Auburn area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy ski…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast i…
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degre…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees t…