Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 5:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

