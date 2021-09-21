Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.