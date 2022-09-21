Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2022 in Auburn, NY

The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.