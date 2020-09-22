Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Today in Auburn, NY, expect clear conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 67 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 49. There is a 10 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 6:54 am; sunset will be at 7:02 pm. Currently, the temperature is 42; it feels like 42. Wind speed is clocking in at 1 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 72. The low will be 53. There is a 10 percent chance of precipitation expected.