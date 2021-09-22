Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Auburn, NY
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
