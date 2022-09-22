Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will…
The Auburn area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy ski…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms t…
Auburn's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rai…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degre…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It lo…
Both a mist and a fog are water droplets suspended in the atmosphere in the vicinity of the earth’s surface that affect visibility.