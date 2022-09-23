Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2022 in Auburn, NY
