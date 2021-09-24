Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Auburn, NY
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
