Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.