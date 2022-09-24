Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Auburn, NY
