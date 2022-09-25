Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
