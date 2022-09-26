Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.