Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.