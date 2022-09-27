Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 2:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.