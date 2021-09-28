Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2021 in Auburn, NY
