Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 2:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
The system as we know it didn't begin until 1953, when the United States started using female names for tropical storms.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degr…
This evening in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s …
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is call…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low …
Auburn's evening forecast: A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F…