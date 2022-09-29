Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
The system as we know it didn't begin until 1953, when the United States started using female names for tropical storms.
