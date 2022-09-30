 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 2 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News