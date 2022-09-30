Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 2 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.