The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Auburn, NY
