Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Auburn, NY

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.