It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Auburn, NY
