Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 67F. Winds light and vari…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rai…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expe…
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 21% chance of rain, b…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Saturday. I…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expec…