The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2021 in Auburn, NY
