Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Auburn, NY
