Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Auburn, NY
