Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Auburn, NY
