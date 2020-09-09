Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Today in Auburn, NY, expect clear conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 86 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 66. There is a 10 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 6:39 am; sunset will be at 7:26 pm. Currently, the temperature is 62; it feels like 62. Wind speed is clocking in at 2 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 77. The low will be 52. There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation expected.