Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Auburn, NY

It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.