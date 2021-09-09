It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain to…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The …
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a shower late.…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. …
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tod…
Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The area w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It l…