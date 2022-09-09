Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Auburn, NY

The Auburn area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.