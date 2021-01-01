Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening changing to all rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Saturday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Saturday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 16.24. 19 degrees …
This evening in Auburn: Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds S…
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. How likely is it tha…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. K…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Considerable cloudiness. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Aub…
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low te…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 14.79. 25 degrees …
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. …