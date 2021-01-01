Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening changing to all rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Saturday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Saturday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.