For the drive home in Auburn: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
This evening in Auburn: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mp…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 31F. Winds light …
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Ex…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degree…
For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Auburn folks…