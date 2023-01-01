Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Overcast. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
The death toll from a pre-Christmas blizzard that paralyzed the Buffalo area and much of the country has risen to 27 in western New York authorities said Monday as the region dug out from one of the worst weather-related disasters in its history. The dead have been found in their cars, homes and in snowbanks. Some died while shoveling snow. The storm that walloped much of the country is now blamed for at least 48 deaths, with rescue and recovery efforts continuing Monday. The blizzard roared through the region Friday and Saturday, stranding motorists, knocking out power and preventing emergency crews from reaching residents in frigid homes and stuck cars.
