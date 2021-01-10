Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Overcast. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Auburn Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.