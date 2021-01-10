This evening's outlook for Auburn: Overcast. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Auburn Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
