Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 4F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
