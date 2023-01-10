Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
