This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
