Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 10F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.