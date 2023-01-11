Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Thursday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.