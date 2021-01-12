This evening in Auburn: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 17.05. A 19-degree…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tem…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 24.25. A 25-degree…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors,…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.34. A 25-degree l…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.01. A 27-degree l…
For the drive home in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperat…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Overcast. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Auburn Monday, with temperatures…