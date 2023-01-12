Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. It will be a cold day in Auburn Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. It will be …
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Auburn p…
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'…
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. There is a 56…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Auburn pe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Auburn Sund…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 …
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding