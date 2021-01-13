 Skip to main content
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

