Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

