 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies. Low -3F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . A 0-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News