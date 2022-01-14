Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies. Low -3F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . A 0-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 4F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted lo…
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. Expect periods o…
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 17F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be …
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. 24 degrees is today's…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers a…