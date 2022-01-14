Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies. Low -3F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . A 0-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.