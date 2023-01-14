This evening in Auburn: Considerable cloudiness. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
