For the drive home in Auburn: Occasional rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Auburn Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 81% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
