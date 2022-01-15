 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 21-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SUN 5:00 PM EST until MON 5:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

