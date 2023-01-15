Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Auburn Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.