This evening in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Auburn Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
