Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Snow likely. Low 23F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 4F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted lo…
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted low…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies. Low -3F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with tem…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. Expect periods o…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7. Today's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. Expect perio…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.